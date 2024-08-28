Suspect wanted in murder of Markham real estate agent may have fled country: police

A suspect who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui may have fled the country, York Regional Police say.

On Wednesday, police announced that 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu was wanted for first-degree murder in Mui's death.

"We do believe that he may not be in Ontario hence why we put out a Canada-wide warrant. There is a belief that he has fled the country. To where, we don't know," Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are working with our Canada Border Services Agency. And that is also why we put out a Canada-wide warrant. That gives us the opportunity to alert other police services across the country as well as flag him at our borders."

Mui, 56, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9.

Her new Mercedes-Benz GLE450 SUV was located in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue in Toronto the same afternoon she went missing.

Three days later, on Aug. 12, Mui's burned remains were located on a property in Parry Sound, Ont.

They did not say what is Hu's alleged connection to Mui.

"We are still working to determine what their relationship is, how they know each other," Moskaluk said. She added that Mui was scheduled to have a real estate-related meeting the day before she went missing.

"Whether that was to meet Mr. Hu or someone else, that is all pieces of the investigation that we are now working to determine," Moskaluk said.

Hu is the fourth suspect in the investigation into Mui's disappearance, but the only one so far alleged to be connected to her death.

Police said last week that three minors who were found in possession of Mui's property are facing charges of fraud under $5,000. One of them is also facing weapons charges. They cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, investigators have seized two vehicles associated with Hu: a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with the Ontario licence plate CWHW720 and a grey 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV with the Ontario licence plate CTZT172.

A 2019 Mercedes-Benz sprinter van with the Ontario licence plate CWHW720 is one of two vehicles seized by police in connection with the alleged murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui. (Handout /YRP)

Police said last week that they believe a van of that make and model was used to transport Mui to the property in the area of Avro Arrow Road and Highway 400, where her body was found.

A grey 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV with the Ontario licence plate CTZT172 is one of two vehicles seized by police in connection with the alleged murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui. (Handout /YRP)

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicles to reach out to investigators.