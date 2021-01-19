TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance camera images of an outstanding suspect in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Toronto’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood this past fall.

Police say that 33-year-old Shane Stanford was returning home from work as a personal trainer at the Central YMCA downtown when he was fatally shot while seated behind the wheel of his car.

They say that the shooting took place in the Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue near where Stanford lived.

One suspect, identified as 27-year-old Raheem McLaughlin, was arrested a few weeks later and charged with first-degree murder in the case. But police have been continuing to look for a second man, who they believe was with McLaughlin that night.

During a news conference on Tuesday, police released several surveillance camera images of that man as well as images of a vehicle that they say was used in the shooting but was sold days later.

The vehicle was in the possession of McLaughlin at the time of the homicide.

It is described as a white, four-door, 2005-2006 Nissan Infiniti G35 with a sunroof and tinted windows, gold coloured rims and gold trim under the driver and passenger doors. It also has scratches rear of the right bumper.

“The vehicle was sold after the offence occurred and it is very good possibility that this person has no knowledge that this vehicle was involved in an offence,” Detective Michael McGinn told reporters. “We could glean a lot of information from recovering this vehicle.”

McGinn said that Stanford was “a good person and a valuable member of his community” whose death was a “tragic loss” for those who knew and loved him.

He said that investigators don’t believe Stanford was specifically targeted, though he said it is possible that they “are still open to the possibility that it was in relation to the area.”

“Mr. Stanford was a very good man,” he said. “It is a tragic loss.”

The outstanding suspect is described about five-foot-ten, in his mid 20s, with a light brown complexion and a thin build.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket with maroon coloured Kappa track pants and black shoes.