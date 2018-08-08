

CTV News Toronto





The search is on for a 37-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a man in Etobicoke last week.

Toronto police say they were called to Mabelle Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from upper body injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police say Noor Osman Noor is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.