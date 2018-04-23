

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a College Street nightclub on the weekend.

The 27-year-old woman told police that she was at Nest nightclub on College Street near Bathurst Street on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. when she walked into a gender neutral washroom.

It's alleged a man followed her into the washroom and she was sexually assaulted.

The man reportedly fled from the club before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as 40 to 50 years old, approximately six-foot-two with black hair. He was last seen wearing red-rimmed glasses, a blue and grey striped shirt and a black jacket with white lines down the sleeves.

Investigators have released a photograph in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.