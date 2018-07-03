

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have released images of a suspect accused in an unprovoked stabbing inside a North Toronto building.

It’s alleged the suspect instigated an argument with the victim on the concourse level of a commercial building in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area on Friday afternoon.

The argument quickly escalated, police say, and the suspect brandished a knife before stabbing the victim three times.

Police say the victim and suspect don’t know each other and that the encounter was “very brief.”

The suspect has been described as a male with a medium build, approximately five-feet tall with short black hair, a black moustache and black chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, black jeans, black high-top shoes and was carrying a black side-satchel gym back.

Police believe the suspect is “violent, armed and dangerous” and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photographs is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.