

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a taxi driver was choked and robbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Yonge and Wellesley streets.

According to investigators, a taxi driver picked up a man in the area and the passenger sat behind him.

Police allege the man wrapped a seat belt around the driver’s throat as he was driving and choked him. The man then stole the driver’s wallet and jumped out of the moving taxi, police said.

The man fled the area on foot.

Investigators have released security camera images of a suspect in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.