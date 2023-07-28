Suspect sought after stabbing in Brampton

What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?

Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.

Montreal

  • New light-rail train line opens in Montreal with free weekend service

    Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.

    A Reseau express metropolitain (REM) light rail system is seen on the tracks, Friday, July 28, 2023 in Brossard, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

  • Driver killed after hitting pole on Montreal road

    A man died Saturday after he was trapped inside a vehicle following a collision in Montreal's Cartierville area. Montreal police say the driver was exiting the Lachapelle bridge onto Route 117, known at this spot as Laurentien Boulevard, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole.

