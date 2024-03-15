Suspect sought after fire breaks out in restaurant under Etobicoke condo building
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson at an Etobicoke chicken shop Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to Mero’s Hot Chicken at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive shortly after 11 p.m. after a large fire broke out inside the restaurant, which was located in the bottom of a condo building.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto Fire said the building sprinklers activated and prevented the spread of the fire. Crews were able to go in and extinguish the remaining fire.
No one was found in the restaurant. Shattered glass could be seen on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. The cause of the fire is unknown.
In a news release issued Friday evening, Toronto police said the suspect allegedly entered a business unlawfully and shortly after that, an explosion occurred.
The restaurant was subsequently engulfed in flames, police said, adding that the suspect was later seen exiting the business and was reportedly on fire.
A photo of the suspect has been released as police are urging him to get medical attention for his injuries, seek legal advice and turn themselves in to 22 Division.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon
A post-flight inspection revealed a missing panel on a Boeing 737-800 that had just arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday after flying from San Francisco, officials said, the latest in a series of recent incidents involving aircraft manufactured by the company.
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
'His only mistake was wanting his crackers': Owner demands justice after emu viciously killed
A family is reeling after two people broke into an enclosure on their hobby farm south of Brantford, Ont., and killed one of their pet emus.
Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march takes place in Montreal
Montreal police were keeping a close watch as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest Friday afternoon. The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and travelled along Ste-Catherine, heading west.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
-
Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march takes place in Montreal
Montreal police were keeping a close watch as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest Friday afternoon. The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and travelled along Ste-Catherine, heading west.
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Ontario government announces inquest into death of Abdirahman Abdi
The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ottawa man who died after a violent confrontation with police in 2016.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. homeowners facing sky-high home insurance increases
Rural homeowners living just outside of Carleton Place say they have been slapped with exorbitant home insurance increases.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
-
Group that helps struggling youth in Sudbury forced to close
The Sudbury Action Centre For Youth (SACY) is closing its doors on Monday because it is insolvent.
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
Kitchener
-
Two taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener
Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
Businesses allege they weren’t paid by Dutchie’s
More people are making allegations against Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener.
-
Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
London
-
Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row
Residents and businesses in downtown Exeter were evacuated while police conducted an ongoing investigation.
-
Cancer survivor looking for answers after custom mobility bike was stolen
Haven Raeburn-Gibson has overcome a great deal in her life, but the 21-year-old King’s University College student is now looking for answers after her mobility bike was stolen.
-
Husky covered in own waste left in parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.
A dog covered in its own waste was dumped in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock, Ont. earlier this week.
Windsor
-
School board trustee to call for reconsideration of school naming policy
The trustee who put forward the controversial name for Kingsville’s new school will call for reconsideration to the board’s naming policy.
-
'This has become an alarming crisis': Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society renting a house for surrendered youth
The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (CAS) is renting a house to help care for children and teens with complex mental health issues who have been surrendered by their parents.
-
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
Barrie
-
Here are the locations the health unit says you may have been exposed to the measles virus
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
-
Man accused of violently assaulting senior at trailer park maintains his innocence
Gary Costa is accused of beating a neighbour at the trailer park in July 2022 when police say he became so enraged he sent a senior to the hospital with critical injuries.
-
10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale
Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Larger systemic failure': Advocates call for change to the child welfare system following comments from police chief
Experts and advocates are calling for change, following stark comments from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth about a spike in violent crimes committed by youths.
-
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
-
Rally marks International Day Against Police Brutality in Winnipeg
A rally took over the steps of Winnipeg city hall to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges
A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after allegedly violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
-
Conservative leader Poilievre makes campaign style stops in the Maritimes
If you are in the Maritimes, you may have seen some new advertisements from the Conservative Party of Canada aimed at the Justin Trudeau Liberal government and its carbon pricing policy.
-
More than 100 cards to celebrate 99 years, N.B. man makes the best of birthday in hospital
A 99-year-old N.B. man has been in hospital for nearly 11 months.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
Noah Madrano declines plea deal, federal trial to go ahead in August: victim's family
Noah Madrano, the man charged with raping an Edmonton girl, turned down a plea deal in the United States on Friday and will go to trial in August, the victim's family told CTV News Edmonton.
-
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
Treaty 8 First Nations in Alberta creates law replacing overnment authority over children
A confederation of First Nations that includes 23 in northern Alberta has established a new law it says replaces "all government authority" over its children.
Calgary
-
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
-
Rezoning for Housing community walking tour of Capitol Hill cancelled after organizers receive threats
A walking tour of Capitol Hill scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled Friday after organizers say they received threats.
-
UCP leads Alberta polling; NDP leadership race could shift some voters' support: Leger
The United Conservative Party continues to lead the polls in Alberta, but the results of the upcoming NDP leadership race could shift some voters’ opinions, according to recent polling data.
Regina
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
-
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
-
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
-
SaskEnergy announces new rebate program for energy-efficient homes
SaskEnergy has announced a new incentive for homebuilders and buyers to increase the efficiency of new homes.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death in a Sask. home
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 26-year-old man from Patuanak, Sask. was found dead in a home.
Vancouver
-
Rally held for construction worker killed in Vancouver crane incident
It was a tragedy that left a family devastated – a mother of two from Mexico killed at a Vancouver construction site in a crane-related incident last month.
-
Surrey early education program at risk of closing
Parents in Surrey, B.C., are concerned that a free early education program called StrongStart is at risk of closing.
-
Vancouver bars prepare for St. Patrick's Day amid changing liquor landscape
Tyler Barnett has been a bartender for two decades in Vancouver. Recently, he’s noticed a change.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Mounties searching for missing man last seen on boat off Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who was last seen on a boat near Ladysmith, B.C., one week ago.