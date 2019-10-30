

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a suspect after two gas stations were robbed in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

Investigators said the first incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. near Yonge Street and North Lake Road. Officers said they believe the suspect entered the gas station, loaded a gym bag with cigarettes and then fled. The employee was not injured, police said.

The second incident happened a day later, shortly after 12:30 a.m., near Yonge Street south of King Road, according to police. When officers arrived, they located an employee suffering from minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe the suspect, armed with a knife, entered the gas station and demanded cigarettes. When the employee refused, the suspect went behind the counter and assaulted him, stole the cigarettes and then fled, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, aged 25 to 35 years standing five-foot-nine. He has a medium build with shoulder-length, dark-coloured hair, police said.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact York Regional Police directly or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.