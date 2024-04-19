Suspect followed stranger off elevator in East York building and sexually assaulted them, police say

Police have released images of a suspect who allegedly followed an individual off an elevator inside an East York building and then sexually assaulted them.

The incident happened at a building near Secord and Barrington avenues in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the suspect entered the elevator while the victim and another person were also using it.

It is alleged that the suspect followed the victim after they exited the elevator and then sexually assaulted them.

The suspect and victim were not known to each other, according to police.

The suspect is described as male, 25 to 35 years old, approximately five-foot-ten with a medium build. Police say that he was last seen wearing a grey hat, a sweater cardigan with horizontal stripes and a green side bag.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.