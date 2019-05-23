

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 44-year-old is facing attempted murder charges after a 17-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were found suffering from “life-altering” injuries in St. James Park last summer.

At about 3:20 a.m. on July 30, police were called to the northeast corner of King and Church streets for a report of two severely injured people.

They arrived to find the pair, who appeared to have been sleeping in the area, unconscious and suffering from grave injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Paramedics said at the time that both suffered “penetrating trauma” but would not elaborate.

On Thursday, police said a suspect identified as Stefan John Ryan of no fixed address was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation.

Police say they are concerned there are other victims who have not yet contacted them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100.