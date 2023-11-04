Suspect at large following stabbing in downtown Toronto bar
Police are still searching for a suspect following a stabbing at a bar in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing at a bar in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday. When investigators arrived, they found a conscious man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, police say. He is described as a “possibly white” man wearing a red hoodie at the time of the incident.
Police are reviewing video from the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at (416) 808-5300.
