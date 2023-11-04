TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect at large following stabbing in downtown Toronto bar

Toronto police

Police are still searching for a suspect following a stabbing at a bar in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at a bar in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday. When investigators arrived, they found a conscious man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police say. He is described as a “possibly white” man wearing a red hoodie at the time of the incident.

Police are reviewing video from the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at (416) 808-5300.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News