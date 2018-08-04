Suspect assaulted two young children at Mississauga swimming pool, police say
A suspect in the assault of two children at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre on June 8 is shown. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 12:32PM EDT
Police have released an image of a man who allegedly assaulted two young children at a Mississauga swimming pool in June.
Police say that the suspect was in the pool area of Mississauga Valley Community Centre on the evening of June 8 when he assaulted an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.
Neither victim sustained any injuries as a result of the assault, police say.
The suspect is described as being in his mid 50s and about six-feet-tall with a medium complexion, a heavy build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue swim suit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Peel Regional Police Special Victim’s Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460.