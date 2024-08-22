TORONTO
Suspect arrested after person assaulted during North York store robbery

Police have made an arrest after a person was assaulted during a robbery at a store in North York.

The incident happened on Aug. 9 near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West, just south of Yorkdale Mall.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators allege that a female entered a store and waited for customers to leave.

She then went behind the counter and removed merchandise, they said.

An individual then tried stopping the assailant, but was allegedly assaulted by her.

The suspect then fled the store.

On Aug. 21, Crystal Davis, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with robbery and breach probation. She was scheduled to appear in bail court that day.

