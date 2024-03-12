Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them

A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Officers from the 51 Division responded to Dundas Street East, just east of Parliament Street, in Regent Park at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man died from his injuries in hospital.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police said she would be released soon.

"Shortly after officers attended the scene they located a suspect and engaged in a foot pursuit," Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell said in a news conference at the scene Tuesday evening.

She added that it was a brief pursuit but resulted in an altercation that injured two officers. Castell would not provide further details about the altercation but said one officer was wounded in the arm while the other was injured in the legs.

"Thankfully, they're okay," she said, noting that one officer had already been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect was subsequently taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

"At this point, we are not seeking any other individuals in relation to the shooting," said Castell, who indicated that police will be laying first-degree murder charges against the suspect.

She confirmed that the suspect was related to the three victims but would not specify their relationship as police were still notifying the next of kin.

Castell said the incident began at a residence on Arnold Street.

"It originates at the house or at a location on Arnold, and that's where everything starts, and that ultimately finishes here on the street prior to the foot pursuit," she said, adding that shots were inside the home.

As to what led to the shooting, police said it was too early in the investigation to determine the motive.

Castell acknowledged that the shooting could have been much worse as it happened during the middle of the day and said the fact that no one else was hit "is a bit of a miracle."

"There were people who were out here walking around. People who are taking their kids out to play. It's March Break. It is certainly terrifying. It's something that's very saddening, the fact that we've lost two members of our community here," she said.

"I'm just so grateful to the exceptional work by officers at 51 division who put their lives legitimately on the line here today to take this individual into custody. I'm grateful that while we've lost two of our citizens, we didn't lose any additional individuals in this sad occasion."

ALMOST 2 YEARS OF NO GUN-RELATED DEATHS IN REGENT PARK

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow released a statement about the incident, saying that she was "deeply saddened."

"My heart goes out to the families and community. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers," Chow said in a post on X. "I’ve spoken with the Chief to express gratitude for the officers’ swift action in apprehending the suspect."

She urged anyone with information that could help in the investigation to contact police.

Speaking to the media at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, local Coun. Chris Moise said that today’s double fatal shooting comes after almost two years of no gun-related fatalities recorded in Regent Park, which he says was something that the community had just celebrated a few weeks ago.

“It’s heartbreaking to be here today to have to experience this again,” the Toronto Centre rep said.

“I mean this community has gone through so much trauma over the last many years since Regent Park has been here and I thought, you know, we're beyond this and, you know, we're in a good place going forward. And for this to again be so fresh and to happen today, it's really sad to hear.”

Moise, whose constituency office is just down the street from Regent Park, went on to say that his “heart goes out to the victims’ families and those who are injured in the hospital.”

“I’m here today really to just to be close to the community, hopefully to help them understand what’s happening and start the healing process, whenever that may be,” he said, noting that two of his staff members live in the neighbourhood and that one of them knows the family directly involved in this shooting.

“It’s difficult for everybody, on a personal level, as well. The police are still investigating and hopefully we’ll know more over time.”

Dundas Street East remains closed from Parliament to Sackville streets in both directions due to the investigation and police are advising people to expect delays in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.

