More than 14 million households in Canada may be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters Thursday, as Halloween continues to be a favourite Canadian pastime.

A survey by Field Agent, a market research company, found that when it comes to Halloween treat consumption, 80 per cent of people buy them for trick-or-treaters, and 11 per cent buy for personal consumption only.

The survey found that the top three places for trick-or-treat shopping are Costco, Walmart and the Real Canadian Superstore.

The survey also found that, on average, Canadians buy 237 treats per household. Canadians expect an average of 54 kids to show up at their doors, and each trick-or-treater gets three treats, according to the survey.

The most popular treats are chocolate, candy and chips, the survey said.

The survey found that another area of Halloween spending that has increased is pet costumes. In North America, it is expected that consumers will spend half a billion dollars dressing up their dogs, cats and other animals.

That's doubled from ten years ago, according to the survey.

Police departments are warning families to be extra cautious checking their children's candy this year. Some marijuana edibles look like candy and THC can be baked into cookies and brownies.

Police have asked families to examine all treats and if in doubt, throw it out.