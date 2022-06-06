Summer recreation program signup in Toronto begins Tuesday

Sign-up opens for all City of Toronto-run recreational programs across the city tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know.

When and how can you register?

The online portal for signing up for summer recreation programs run by the City of Toronto opens at 7 a.m., Tuesday, June 7.

Residents anywhere in Toronto will register at the same time, instead of holding separate signups over several days for different sections of the city as has been the case in the past.

How many spots are available?

It’s the first time Toronto is offering its full slate of 6,500 recreational programs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

There are about 114,500 spaces for people young and old to grab in programs including the arts, swimming, sports, and general wellness.

Can you register in-person?

The city says that the “quickest and easiest way to register for recreation programs is online.” But phone registration will also be available at 416-396-7378, beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Individuals wishing to register in person can also do so by visiting service desks at Centennial Recreation Centre, Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, Driftwood Community Recreation Centre, Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre or Wellesley Community Centre beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Anyone registering by phone or online must have a family and client number, set up in advance with the city by phone or online.

Do you have to live in Toronto?

People living outside of Toronto can register for city programs starting on June 17.