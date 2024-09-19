TORONTO
Toronto

Subway service resumes on Line 2 after 'oil-like substance' on tracks: TTC

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share

Subway service along a section of Line 2 has resumed this morning after an “oil-like substance” on the tracks, the TTC says.

Service was suspended between St. George and Broadview stations for an extended period of time during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

Subway service resumed at around 8 a.m. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News