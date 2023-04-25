Subway service resumes following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge

Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.

Representatives for the TTC said on Twitter that the fire appears to have been electrical in nature, with "arcing" causing bright flashes, which possibly ignited debris.

Small flames were visible from track level at the time of the fire.

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 and Line 2.

Details are still to come on afternoon subway service.

No injuries have been reported. The fire has reportedly been extinguished.