Subway service resumes following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Representatives for the TTC said on Twitter that the fire appears to have been electrical in nature, with "arcing" causing bright flashes, which possibly ignited debris.
Small flames were visible from track level at the time of the fire.
Subway service has resumed on Line 1 and Line 2.
Details are still to come on afternoon subway service.
No injuries have been reported. The fire has reportedly been extinguished.
As of 1 p.m., #TTC crews continue to work on a temporary fix that will allow us to get full service back ASAP. We will make a permanent repair later tonight.— TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) April 25, 2023
Unconfirmed, but appears it started with electrical arcing igniting debris.
40 shuttles running. More coming as needed. https://t.co/CGtYFPrL6s
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
House committee begins study of possible breast implant registry
The House of Commons Health Committee has begun a study to explore the feasibility of a nationwide breast implant registry, including the scope and function of such a registry.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
To address the growing homeless population, the Ontario government has announced that it will be investing an additional $202 million annually into the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program.
Kitchener
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
Residents and councillors are looking for answers after Ottawa police shot and killed a black bear that was spotted near homes in the west end over the past few days.
-
Ottawa mayor asks Ontario premier why Toronto has 60 times more homelessness funding
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has written to Ontario Premier Doug Ford asking him to revisit the amount of funding Ottawa is receiving through provincial homelessness programs.
Windsor
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
LaSalle resident finds bullet holes in house and vehicle: police
LaSalle police say a resident reported that they discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their house and vehicle.
-
Windsor's Downtown Mission issues donation plea as stock dwindles
The Downtown Mission has issued a plea for donations saying they are “in desperate need” of clothes and other critical items for those in need.
Barrie
-
Body found at Orillia's waterfront: OPP
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia near the waterfront.
-
Violent carjacking in Barrie results in nearly 30 charges for suspect
Police are revealing more details about a violent carjacking in Barrie Monday morning that resulted in nearly 30 charges and several damaged police cruisers.
-
Orillia unveils new downtown parking rates
Orillia residents and visitors will see a new parking structure which includes retooled prices in the city's downtown beginning on May 1.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Vancouver
-
British Columbia’s Tyson Venegas advances to American Idol Top 12
Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high school student from Port Moody, B.C., is now a member of the Top 12 contestants on American Idol.
-
Search of inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband
About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.
-
2 months after man found dead in Surrey, RCMP turn to public for help identifying him
In hopes of identifying a man who was found dead in Surrey, B.C., two months ago, Mounties are turning to the public for help.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.