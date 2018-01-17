

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been injured in a stabbing at a Pickering high school, Durham Regional Police say.

It happened at Pine Ridge Secondary School on Liverpool Road at around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the victims are a student and a school staff member. The 16-year-old female student was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the adult employee was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say they’re not looking for any other suspects.

In a tweet, police said the school was not placed under a lockdown order during the ordeal and that students will be dismissed from classes at their regular time.

It’s not yet clear whether the stabbing occurred inside the school or elsewhere on the property.