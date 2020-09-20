TORONTO -- The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) is confirming two positive cases of COVID-19 at two separate schools on Sunday.

The board says a staff member at St. Basil-the-Great College School and a student at St. Gerald Catholic School have both tested positive for the virus as of Sept. 19.

It is unknown what position the infected staff member holds at the school.

“It is important to note that a confirmed case at a school does not ​mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” reads the TCDSB’s website. “The individual may have been exposed elsewhere in the community.”

The TCDSB says all schools where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 will receive a letter from Toronto Public Health to inform them about the possible exposure.

Both schools remain open.

Toronto reported 113 new cases of the virus on Sunday, 129 on Saturday and 130 on Friday.