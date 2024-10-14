Stretch of WB Gardiner closed after vehicle slams into fire truck

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a vehicle struck a fire truck that was responding to a collision on the Gardner Expressway early Monday.

The initial crash — a two-vehicle collision – occurred just after 5:30 a.m. near Park Lawn Road, Toronto police said.

While the fire truck was at the scene of that collision, it was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The person who was transported was not a firefighter, paramedics said.

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed between South Kingsway and Islington Avenue as police investigate the collisions. It is not clear when they will reopen.