Stretch of WB Gardiner closed after vehicle slams into fire truck
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a vehicle struck a fire truck that was responding to a collision on the Gardner Expressway early Monday.
The initial crash — a two-vehicle collision – occurred just after 5:30 a.m. near Park Lawn Road, Toronto police said.
While the fire truck was at the scene of that collision, it was struck by a vehicle.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The person who was transported was not a firefighter, paramedics said.
All westbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed between South Kingsway and Islington Avenue as police investigate the collisions. It is not clear when they will reopen.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a “Shark Tank”-style reality series.
China deploys record 125 warplanes in large scale military drill in warning to Taiwan
China employed a record 125 aircraft, as well as its Liaoning aircraft carrier and ships, in large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday, simulating the sealing off of key ports in a move that underscores the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, officials said.
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, study finds
The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Warmer than normal temperatures lead to duller fall colours in Ontario
An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
3 in 4 Canadians show support for defence spending on new submarines, Nanos survey shows
Three in four Canadians support defence spending on new submarines, according to a new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News.
Only roughly 1 in 5 childless adults say they'll have children, survey finds
New data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that only one in five childless adults 50 or younger are confident they will have children.
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
Quebec auto dealers lose class action over hidden fees, buyers entitled to credits
Almost half-a-million Quebecers could be eligible for a credit after a class action lawsuit settlement was approved by a Quebec judge over car dealerships that charged hidden fees.
CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
Ottawa firefighters respond to 12 fires in one week
Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Northern Ont. driver faces multiple charges after being stopped for speeding: OPP
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
‘It gives special meaning to Thanksgiving’: Holiday food drive on record pace after recent donations
With one day to go in the London Food Bank’s (LFB) Thanksgiving Food Drive, officials are not only thrilled, but surprised by the community response.
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
Former Windsor firefighter George Copeland dead at 64
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
Windsor Mosque hosts open house to break down misconceptions about Islam
Windsor Mosque opened its doors to the public this weekend in an ongoing effort to foster understanding and correct misconceptions about Islam within the community.
Windsor police seek witness in sexual assault investigation
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Plaque unveiled to honour late veteran, fallen cadet
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Manitoba animal advocacy group helps release dogs from animal testing
A pack of dogs put their best paws forward when they were finally unleashed from a lifetime of animal testing.
Prime minister announces Mayor Mike Savage is new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Harvest Valley Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
'I need to be the conduit for the energy': Rich Aucoin brings final parachute dance party to Halifax
Halifax-based musician Rich Aucoin is bringing an end to his popular parachute party performances with one last tour.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Witnesses wanted in fiery Yellowhead Crash Saturday night
Police are looking for witnesses to a single-car crash that closed Yellowhead Trail in both directions on Saturday night.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
5-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes at Wabamun Lake
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
1 in hospital after crash on MacLeod Trail
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue.
'It's been a long journey': Former aspiring acrobat, turned goaltender coach enjoying newfound passion
Having never watched a live hockey game growing up Tatiana Straathof, is now working hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.
Watermain break in northwest Calgary means road closures in Bowness
Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
Regina Thunder off to PFC final after 64-7 win against Calgary
Even a power outage didn't stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
IIO finds officer’s fatal shooting in a Hope hospital ‘reasonable and justified’
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
Man hospitalized after home invasion involving multiple suspects: Burnaby RCMP
A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.