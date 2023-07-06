Starbucks to allow mobile ordering at its Pearson Airport locations

A Starbucks cup is seen in this undated image. (Sara Bonisteel/CNN) A Starbucks cup is seen in this undated image. (Sara Bonisteel/CNN)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton