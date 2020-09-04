TORONTO -- A staff member at a Brampton, Ont. elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, raising further questions about the potential spread of the virus once students return to classrooms in the coming weeks.

The positive case at Ross Drive Public School was confirmed in a letter sent to parents by Principal Greg Harris.

A spokesperson for the Peel District School Board has told CP24 that the individual was in the school on Aug. 27 but wore a mask and maintained physical distancing while in the building.

The spokesperson said that the individual has since tested positive for COVID-19 but is not believed to have worked at the school “during the period of contagion.”

In his letter to parents, Harris said that upon learning about the case staff immediately reached out to Peel Public Health to make them aware of the situation.

He said that Peel Public Health is continuing to investigate and “will determine the places the person went while infectious and who their close contacts were.”

“The Ross Drive building has already been cleaned since Thurs, Aug. 27 and has undergone additional enhanced cleaning this morning,” he wrote. “The building will remain open and no further action has been suggested by Peel Public Health at this point. We continue to take our direction from Peel Public Health and will communicate with you again, if they deem it necessary.”

News of the positive at Ross Drive Public School case comes one day after Toronto Public Health confirmed that it was also looking into a possible case at Westview Centennial Secondary School in North York.

The first day of classes in the Peel District School Board is Sept. 14.