TORONTO -- Staff at a Toronto elementary school with 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 58 students in self-isolation refused to work there on Monday, saying the school should be closed.

Last week, an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Glamorgan Junior Public School in Scarborough after nine students and two staff members tested positive.

But the school remained open, with 58 students who were learning in one "wing" of the building ordered home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Teachers at the school issued a statement anonymously to CP24 saying that they believe staff members from the isolated "wing" travelled to other parts of the school during the school day, presenting a risk to remaining staff and students.

They say they asked the principal and the Toronto District School Board to close the school or add new safety measures but that did not occur.

As a result, the remaining staff at the school are refusing to enter and work.

Don MacMillan of CUPE told CP24 that early childhood educators are also part of the work refusal, calling it a "terrible situation to be in."

"The kids need to be in school, but we don't need to be in an unsafe environment, by any means, by any sort," he said.

The staff are waiting for representatives from the Ministry of Labour to arrive and assess the situation.