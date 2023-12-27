TORONTO
Toronto

Stabbing in Toronto's downtown core sends 1 man to trauma centre

One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries this morning following a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core.

It happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Shuter Street, near Ontario Street.

Paramedics say one man was taken to a local trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

