Stabbing in Toronto's downtown core sends 1 man to trauma centre
One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries this morning following a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core.
It happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Shuter Street, near Ontario Street.
Paramedics say one man was taken to a local trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
Montreal
Emergency rooms overflowing across Quebec
Despite a slight drop in numbers last week, emergency rooms are once again overflowing across Quebec.
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
Some winter break activities off the table for Montrealers dealing with warmer temperatures
It wasn't the white Christmas many Montrealers were hoping for. There's more green than white this year, and with the warm weather expected to stick around for most of the week, some of the usual winter break activities are off the table.
London
32-year-old GTA man found safe: London police
London police are thanking the public for their help after a previously missing 32-year-old man was found safe on Tuesday.
'He hits like a tank': London, Ont. teen boxer set to turn professional in 2024
Miguel Estrada is a lean, punching machine. Miguel, who just turned 18, is putting an end to his amateur boxing career, and is set to turn professional early in 2024.
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday. Multiple retail locations opened their doors early to attract shoppers carrying Christmas cash and gift cards.
Kitchener
Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research
A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.
Picket continues outside Kitchener long-term care home
Frustrated workers continue to demonstrate outside a long-term care home in Kitchener.
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.
Northern Ontario
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Fog advisory in effect for much of northeastern Ont.
Heavy fog is expected to persist across much of northeastern Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets after CTV story airs
The story of a 21-year-old Ottawa woman whose lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis touched the heart of a stranger.
Mild, rainy final Wednesday of 2023 in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of plus 4 C on Wednesday and 5 C on Thursday, 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.
A 33-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que. Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Carrefour and Montee Paiement roads just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Windsor
93-year-old missing man found: Windsor police
Windsor police say a 93-year-old missing man has been found.
Dreary Wednesday in store for Windsor, Ont.
While snow isn’t in Windsor’s upcoming forecast, overcast skies and a chance of rain will make their mark this holiday week.
-
Barrie
Dense fog creeps across central Ontario
National weather service is warning travellers of dense fog throughout most of Ontario.
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Pedestrian struck, dog killed in north end Barrie crash
Barrie police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries and killed a pet late Friday night.
Atlantic
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
'It sucked': N.B. family spends Christmas without power
NB Power says almost every customer who lost power from last week’s windstorm has been reconnected, but those still off the grid are wondering if they’ve been forgotten.
Seven in hospital, dog dead, following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four kids were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S. Sunday evening.
Calgary
Two hurt in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot
Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machete went on a rampage Tuesday night at the parking lot of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
-
-
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the highway to close for several hours.
Winnipeg
Police arrest 2nd suspect in forcible confinement case, 3rd still at large
Winnipeg police have arrested a second person in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
Manitoba offers money as step to full school nutrition program
The Manitoba government is planning to take a step in the coming weeks toward its plan for a universal school meal program.
From wrapping paper to Christmas trees: How to get rid of holiday waste
The post-Christmas cleanup can sometimes turn into a trash pile-up.
Vancouver
Surging Conservatives pose threat to B.C.'s 'prosperity,' premier says in year-end interview
David Eby has been B.C.’s premier for just over a year – a year that saw his NDP government pass a flurry of housing laws, grapple with ongoing challenges in health-care, and face new political challengers.
Homeless man dies in Vancouver tent fire on Christmas morning
An unidentified homeless man died after his tent caught fire in downtown Vancouver on Christmas morning, according to firefighters.
Environment Canada is forecasting significant waves for two regions in B.C.
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Thousands of people descended on Edmonton's top shopping attraction Tuesday on Boxing Day, with some taking full advantage of sale deals while others stayed wary of spending too much.
-
2023 was a year where Alberta often found itself in the national spotlight, as the premier squared off with Ottawa over the province’s rights and resources.