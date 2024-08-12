TORONTO
    Stabbing in Scarborough sends man to hospital: TPS

    Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning.

    Police said the incident happened at Eglinton and Falmouth avenues, just west of Danforth Road, at 5:50 a.m.

    A man was transported to hospital with stab wounds, they said. At this time, information on a suspect has not been confirmed.

