Stabbing in Kennedy Park leaves 1 male injured
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 6:07AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 6:09AM EDT
One male was rushed to hospital on Saturday night following a stabbing in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood.
The incident occurred near Cleta Drive and Corvette Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
One male victim was taken to hospital via emergency run.
Paramedics say his injuries could be life-threatening.
In a tweet sent out Saturday night, police said three male suspects were spotted fleeing the area following the stabbing.
Officers were on scene investigating overnight.