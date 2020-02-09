TORONTO -- A man is in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The Queensway and Zorra Street, just east of Kipling Avenue, at around 10 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed in a condo building.

When officers arrived, the victim, believed to be in his 40s, was located with a stab wound to his chest and was without vital signs.

Police said paramedics performed CPR on the man and were able to revive him.

He was rushed to a hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police said they are interviewing one person who was with the victim.

This is a developing story. More to come.