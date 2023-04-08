Stabbing at Toronto mall sends one to hospital

Police say a person has been transported to hospital after being stabbed at a mall in Toronto Saturday evening.

A tweet issued by Toronto police said the incident happened at Dufferin Mall, just south of Bloor St., just after 6:30 p.m. Responding officers were advised the stabbing appeared to be in connection with a robbery, it said.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect or suspects reportedly fled the scene following the stabbing.

Toronto police say it is conducting an ongoing investigation, and is asking anyone with relevant information to call 416-808-2222.