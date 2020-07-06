Advertisement
Spring Training 2.0: Jays set to begin camp in Toronto ahead of 60-game season
Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes the field for his major league debut against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of MLB baseball action in Toronto, Friday April 26, 2019. The Toronto Blue Jays have been cleared to start their summer training camp at Rogers Centre, but Canada's deputy chief public health officer says hosting other teams there during the regular season would be a "totally different ball game." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays appear set to resume training camp at Toronto's Rogers Centre after arriving in the Ontario capital on Sunday night from the team's spring-training home of Dunedin, Fla.
Canada's lone Major League Baseball team received special permission from government and health authorities last week to train at the downtown stadium.
Players and team staff will isolate from the general public in a closed environment at Rogers Centre and the hotel attached to the venue.
The Blue Jays have yet to release specifics on when training sessions will begin at the dome, which was not open to media on Monday.
Reports say a 60-game regular-season schedule, set to begin July 23 or 24, will be unveiled Monday evening.
Most teams are expected to play in their home stadiums, but the Blue Jays face an additional hurdle because of border and quarantine rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has said it hopes to play home games in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.