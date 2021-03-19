TORONTO -- As far as March weekends go weather-wise, it doesn’t get much better than what’s on tap for Toronto.

The city will officially welcome the spring season at 5:37 a.m. Saturday. By the afternoon, temperatures could climb into double-digit territory, or even into the teens. In some parts of southern Ontario, the daytime highs will be more typical of mid-late April than mid-late March.

The seasonal average for Toronto at this point in March is around 6°C.

Toronto could experience even warmer daytime highs through the early part of next week, with a milder-than-normal pattern setting up through the end of the month. It is worth noting, however, that communities closer to the shores of Lake Ontario could be several degrees cooler, thanks to a breeze off the water.

In addition to warm weather, southern Ontario will also experience several days of abundant sunshine. High pressure will hold through to the middle part of next week, resulting in a sunny stretch of weather lasting about five days.

Wet weather is possible by the end of next week, which could be a welcomed change for some. March 2021 has been significantly drier than normal, with only 2.4 mm of rain recorded so far. In an average March, Toronto picks up around 32.6 mm of rain, and 17.7 cm of snow.

The arrival of spring on Saturday also marks the vernal equinox – one of two moments in the year when day and night are fairly equal in length. About 12 hours of daylight is on offer currently, with the days continuing to get longer as we move toward the summer solstice in June.