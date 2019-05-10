Speed limits on stretches of three Ontario highways will increase to 110km/h as the province kicks off a two-year pilot project.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek said Friday that the posted speed limits on highways 402, 417 and the QEW will be increased mid-September allowing the government to monitor traffic volumes and changes in driver behaviour.

The increases will affect Highway 402 from London to Sarnia, the QEW from St. Catharines to Hamilton, and Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario-Quebec border.

Yurek said the additional safety measures such as increased signage and messaging will be posted along the 400-series highways while penalties for stunt-driving will remain for drivers going 150km/h.

Yurek cautioned drivers that outside the pilot project areas “the stated speed limit will be 100.”

More to come...