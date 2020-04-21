Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of strong winds
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:41AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto in advance of strong winds heading for the city.
The weather agency says the cold Arctic air is strong enough to cause isolated power outages with gusts of up to 80 km/h.
The winds are expected to taper off later this evening.
As a result, temperatures are set to drop to -2 C overnight with slightly warmer weather set for Wednesday afternoon.