TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto and the GTA ahead of an overnight snowfall.

The agency said that a weather system from Texas is expected to move towards the Great Lakes this evening and will bring with it snow and ice pellets.

“Snow will arrive tonight, and may become mixed with ice pellets before coming to an end by Thursday night. There is also a risk of freezing rain,” Environment Canada said in the statement issued Wednesday morning.

The agency predicts that the total snowfall amount will be in the range of five to 10 centimetres for Toronto and the surrounding areas, including Hamilton.

Environment Canada says they’re closely monitoring the situation, but notes that the Thursday morning commute may be impacted by the snowfall.

As a result, the city of Toronto will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the city’s plans to address the weather event.