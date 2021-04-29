It will be a windy and wet end of the week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area as strong northwesterly winds are expected for Friday.

“Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop Friday morning or near noon across the area. These strong winds will continue into Friday evening before easing,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The federal weather agency warned that the winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible.

It will be cloudy on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. The high will be 7 C.

Rainy conditions will continue on the weekend.

It will be a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C.

On Sunday, the high will be 18 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.