Special weather statement in effect for strong winds across most of southern Ontario

Toronto is in store for a couple more days of strong winds today and tomorrow.

A special weather statement is in effect for most of southern Ontario as powerful winds are set to precede a cold front early Saturday morning through the afternoon.

“A north-to-south oriented cold front is expected to track east across the region on Saturday. Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are possible with the passage of this front,” Environment Canada said on its website Friday morning.

“At this time, the cold front is expected to reach the Toronto area Saturday morning and the Ottawa area near noon on Saturday,” the national weather agency added.

Environment Canada is warning the public about the possibility of utility outages due to the wind, along with the tossing of loose objects, broken tree branches and damage to buildings.

Friday’s high is forecast to hit 7 C but will feel like minus 7 with wind chill in Toronto. In addition, today is set to be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers tonight.

Showers are expected to end Saturday afternoon and there is a possibility of flurries tomorrow evening. However, there is some sunshine forecasted at the end of the weekend.

“By (Saturday) evening there will be enough of a cool down to offer the risk of flurries even here in the city. Sunday will be bright, but seasonably cool. Monday will offer some sun with slightly milder weather,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said in a statement.

Saturday’s high is set to reach 7 C with a low of -4 C, while Sunday’s high is forecasted to hit 3 C with a low of -2 C.