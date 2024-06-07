TORONTO
Southbound lanes on Hwy. 400 near Aurora, Ont. reopen after 2-vehicle crash

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
All southbound lanes on Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont. have reopened after a two-vehicle collision, which resulted in a closure on Friday evening.

OPP said a transport truck and pickup truck collided shortly after 7 p.m. near King Road.

No injuries were reported, but police said a fuel leak from the tractor-trailer caused the shutdown of all southbound traffic.

The Ministry of Environment has been advised of the leak, which police said was contained to the scene.

The highway reopened just after 10 p.m.

