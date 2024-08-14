TORONTO
    Southbound collector lanes of Hwy. 400 in Vaughan reopen after collision

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400.
    The southbound collector lanes of Highway 400 in Vaughan have reopened after being closed during Wednesday afternoon rush hour due to a collision.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Highway 7.

    The collision resulted in a diesel spill, forcing the closure of the collector lanes, OPP say, adding that a highway barrier was also damaged and needed to be repaired.

    The highway reopened just before 7 p.m.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

