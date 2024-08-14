Southbound collector lanes of Hwy. 400 in Vaughan reopen after collision

The southbound collector lanes of Highway 400 in Vaughan have reopened after being closed during Wednesday afternoon rush hour due to a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Highway 7.

The collision resulted in a diesel spill, forcing the closure of the collector lanes, OPP say, adding that a highway barrier was also damaged and needed to be repaired.

The highway reopened just before 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.