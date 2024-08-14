TORONTO
Toronto

    • Southbound collector lanes of Hwy. 400 in Vaughan closed due to collision

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400. (MTO) Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400. (MTO)
    The southbound collector lanes of Highway 400 in Vaughan are expected during the afternoon rush hour due to a collision.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Highway 7.

    The collision resulted in a diesel spill, forcing the closure of the collector lanes, OPP say. The highway is expected to reopen at 6 p.m.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital. There is no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

