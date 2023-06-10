Someone in Ontario got an email telling them they've won $22M in a Lotto Max jackpot

Someone in Ontario is waking up to an email informing them they're now $22-million richer.

One winning ticket was drawn for Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot. The winning ticket was sold online at OLG.ca, Tony Bitonti, spokesperson for the lottery and gaming corporation told CTV News Toronto Saturday.

"Sadly, the report does not tell me where the customer lives [in Ontario]. We won't know that until they come in, but they did get an email telling them they are a winner," Bitonti said. "It's pretty wild!"

The jackpot for the next draw on June 13 will be an estimated $10 million.