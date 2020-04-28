TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is working to provide temporary free internet access to vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory announced at a news conference Tuesday that the free internet will be made available for residents in lower-income neighbourhoods, seniors in long-term care homes and people in some city shelters.

"During this difficult time, it’s imperative that our most vulnerable residents have access to the supports they need and are still able to feel a sense of connection while physically distancing in order to protect themselves,” Tory said.

“I want to thank all of our technology and telecommunications partners for helping to make this possible by making donations to help those most in need.”

The city said that 25 large residential apartment buildings in low-income neighbourhoods will be given temporary free internet access for one year.

“Buildings will be identified for this service based on the size and location of the building, proportion of low-income residents and residents without internet access and technology feasibility,” the city said.

The city said it has also deployed free internet access throughout all 10 city-operated long-term care homes in Toronto. Previously, free Wi-Fi was only available in common areas.

The city also said four of its shelter locations will be given three months free internet access throughout the building. Internet service has also been installed in five temporary shelter locations.

“People experiencing homelessness often rely on public Wi-Fi to access online supports and services and stay connected with loved ones,” the city said.

“With the closure of most public Wi-Fi locations, including libraries, malls and restaurants, many vulnerable people no longer have access to the vital supports they need.”

Toronto health officials said on Tuesday that there are 5,128 cases of COVID-19 in the city, and added that 319 people are hospitalized and 109 of them are in intensive care units. To date, 305 people in Toronto have died from COVID-19.