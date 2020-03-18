TORONTO -- Toronto police has announced that parking enforcement has been suspended for a number of offences as the city works to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police says the decision comes after taking advice from public health officials in order to keep enforcement officers and members of the community safe.

“Given the changing needs of our city, particularly for those who are now working from home, caring for others, or trying to ensure the flow of goods and services, the Toronto Police is making adjustments to parking enforcement, effective immediately,” police said.

Parking enforcement has been suspended for the following offences:

On-street permit parking areas

On-street time limit offences such as one, two and three-hour parking

North York winter maintenance bylaw

Expired vehicle validation licence plates

Boulevard parking

School Zones with posted no stopping/no standing/no parking signage

Toronto police say that these offences may be enforced in “exceptional circumstances” where a significant traffic safety or community concern exists.

“Parking enforcement officers will continue to have discretion to use enforcement tools as necessary to ensure the safe and orderly movement of vehicles in the city.”

All other parking offences, including no stopping, no standing and no parking offences will continue to be enforced.