Some Ontario parents rush to book COVID-19 boosters for kids, others not in a hurry

Some Ontario parents who booked a COVID-19 booster vaccine for their children Thursday said they're relieved the shots are now available for those aged five to 11 but believe it should have happened earlier.

Lorraine Pirrie logged on from rural Nova Scotia on Thursday morning to make appointments in Toronto for her three children aged five, seven and 10, looking for spots after their return to the city but before the start of the school year.

She managed to lock down appointments for next Tuesday, a day before classes resume in Toronto public schools. The timing was “a little bit anxiety-provoking,” Pirrie said in an interview, even though her kids' school has good health measures in place and has avoided major outbreaks so far.

“I'm glad that it came but I do think it's a little bit later than it should have,” especially since it takes time for the vaccine to kick in, she said. “That's not helpful to literally be within a week of school.”

Ontario's top doctor announced Wednesday that the province would start rolling out boosters for kids five to 11 this week, and appointments became available Thursday morning through the province's online vaccine portal.

They can also be booked through local public health units as wells as some pharmacies and health-care providers.

Earlier this month, Health Canada said it had approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children in that age group. The agency said the third dose is to be administered at least six months after the second.

Kevin O'Brien said he welcomed the arrival of the boosters in Ontario, but didn't feel the need to immediately book one for his nine-year-old daughter, choosing instead to wait until they can snag a convenient appointment at their local pharmacy.

“We're totally for it, but we're also not rushing to do it,” he said from Waterloo, Ont.

Both of his daughters - the youngest is four - have been attending summer camps and other events in recent months, and it would be inconsistent to then sound the alarm about back-to-school, he said. Both girls have also avoided COVID-19 so far, he said, though that “could change on a dime.”

O'Brien said some of his friends are “probably freaking out a little bit” about the timing, however, particularly those who are immunocompromised.

“If it is in ramp-up to the school year, then it's super last minute,” he said. “If we were in a situation where it was imperative for us to get our kids that booster then I would be freaking out.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.