Some Ontario boards plan to keep virtual learning even if province doesn't require it

Mother and daughter sit in front of a blank computer screen. (August de Richelieu/Pexels) Mother and daughter sit in front of a blank computer screen. (August de Richelieu/Pexels)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing

In Washington progress on police brutality appears difficult, if not unlikely. Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and President Joe Biden ended up instead signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.

EU officials visit Kyiv as Russia strikes civilian target

Top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian officials as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile, killing at least three people and wounding about 20 others.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton