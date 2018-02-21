

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A flood warning in the City of Mississauga has been downgraded to a flood watch allowing some residents to return to their homes.

The City of Mississauga previously encouraged all residents near Old Derry Road and Second Line to seek higher ground amid rising waters in the Credit River, but this notice has since been lifted for the Meadowvale Village area expect for the homes impacted on Willow Lane and Old Derry Road.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the city said that an ice and debris jam along the river caused some localized flooding in the area.

The city said that residents were being encouraged to evacuate their homes “as a precaution.”

The evacuation order came after firefighters were called to the area on Tuesday night to help curb flooding. Water levels had receded by about a foot by Wednesday morning but since had risen again.

In a warning that was sent out on Tuesday night, the City of Mississauga had said that water levels were likely to rise further.

“Mississauga has experienced substantial rainfall over the last 24 hours and the weather forecast is predicting an additional 20 millimetres of rainfall before the end of day Wednesday,” the warning read. “Water levels will continue to rise in response to the rain and melting snow. Ice in the Credit River may begin to break up as water levels approach the top of the bank which will increase the potential for flooding due to ice jams.”

The City of Mississauga said that residents who are displaced from their homes as a result of the flooding can seek shelter at the Rivergrove Community Centre.

Old Derry Road has reopened but Willow Lane currently remains closed to traffic. Meadowvale Park and parts of the Culham Trail also remain closed to pedestrians.

At the height of the evacuation notice, Willow Lane, Barberry Lane, Old Mill Lane, Pond Street and a portion of Historic Trail up to Upper River Court were included.