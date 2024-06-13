Some eastbound lanes of Highway 401 closed at Leslie after fuel spill
A fuel spill has shut down lanes on a busy stretch of Highway 401 running through Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police said around 4:40 a.m. that the eastbound express to collector transfer lanes of the highway were closed at Leslie Street.
The closure follows a fuel spill from a tractor trailer.
It is expected to remain in place until around 7:30 a.m. for the cleanup, OPP said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Ukraine, Middle East expected to loom large on Day 1 of G7 Summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Italy for the G7 Summit where the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to loom large on the opening day.
NEW Maps: Tracking air quality and wildfire outbreaks across Canada
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?
If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
DND confirms Canadian Armed Forces tracking Russian warships near Cuba
The Department of National Defence confirmed the Canadian Armed Forces is tracking the Russian fleet of warships that reached Cuba on Wednesday.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
We asked an economist if the capital gains tax changes will really generate nearly $20B
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Montreal
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Ethics complaint filed against judge who challenged constitutionality of Quebec language law
A rights group is accusing a Quebec judge of politicizing the courts and is calling for an ethics investigation after he challenged the constitutionality of the province's language law that requires immediate French translations of English-language judgments.
Radio personality Paul Arcand to host his last show Friday
Known as the 'king of the airwaves,' radio personality Paul Arcand is set to step away from his wildly popular morning show on Montreal's 98.5 FM.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa hiring consultants to study how nearby developments could affect Central Experimental Farm
The City of Ottawa will be hiring consultants to study how building up developments near the Central Experimental Farm could affect the farmlands.
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
Northern Ontario
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Sudbury's iconic "William Ramsey' to stay ashore this summer
The iconic “William Ramsey’ tour boat is not going to be able to launch this summer into the waters of Ramsey Lake. It’s owner says they looked at all sorts of options but with the floating dock out of commission at Science North this year, it just wasn’t feasible.
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
London
'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
Windsor
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addiction treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Barrie
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for driving while prohibited
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Winnipeg
'Highly likely' tornadoes touched down in Manitoba: Environment and Climate Change Canada
There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.
'We were all in shock': Family of Morgan Harris relieved to hear work already underway for landfill search
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Atlantic
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Warm summer forecast for much of Canada, but how about the Maritimes?
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
N.L.
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Edmonton
Outbursts, fire alarms cause disruptions during day 3 of dangerous offender hearing
Day three of a hearing to determine if Curtis Poburan should be designated a dangerous offender came with several interruptions.
Oilers say speed, winning puck battles will be key in Game 3 against Panthers
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers and the usual members of his team's top forward line on Wednesday all preached the need for speed and controlling the puck as they seek their first victory of the Stanley Cup Final.
Danielle Smith wants 'energy war room' more closely aligned with premier's office
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the decision to shuffle the Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) – commonly known as the province’s energy war room – into the department of Intergovernmental Relations will help tighten its focus and help its goals.
Calgary
Calgary's water woes due to feeder main rupture highlight national issue, experts say
A week after a major feeder line ruptured in Montgomery, forcing Calgary into water restrictions, city crews are working to replace the damaged pipe. The incident has highlighted concerns about aging infrastructure across Canada.
Multi-alarm fire breaks out in Woodbine
A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
Regina
Sask. Teachers' Federation consulting with members on binding arbitration, set to provide update Friday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has revealed it’s consulting with its members on the use of binding arbitration to reach a deal with the province.
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Saskatoon
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture?': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
Vancouver
B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
Climate change especially concerning for homeless in Vancouver, report says
When it’s hot out – it can be uncomfortable for all of us – but the situation can be especially dangerous for people living on the street.
Increasing number of Canadians hold negative view on immigration, poll finds
With Canadians continuing to face a housing crisis and high living costs, a new survey has found a growing number of residents view immigration as having a negative affect on the country.
Vancouver Island
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
B.C. woman says jam-making, pink car named Dolly helped her overcome adversity
Driving a small pink car dubbed Dolly, while playing a show tune in salutation (“Hello Dolly”), couldn’t be more different that what Katherine Little used to do.