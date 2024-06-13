TORONTO
Toronto

Some eastbound lanes of Highway 401 closed at Leslie after fuel spill

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A fuel spill has shut down lanes on a busy stretch of Highway 401 running through Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said around 4:40 a.m. that the eastbound express to collector transfer lanes of the highway were closed at Leslie Street.

The closure follows a fuel spill from a tractor trailer.

It is expected to remain in place until around 7:30 a.m. for the cleanup, OPP said.

