TORONTO
Toronto

    • Solar eclipse: Toronto school boards change PA day date 'out of an abundance of caution'

    Share

    The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse.

    During Wednesday’s board meeting, TDSB trustees voted in favour of a staff recommendation to move the April 19 PA day to April 8 “out of an abundance of caution.”

    “We don’t really take into consideration celestial movements in our school year calendar,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in an interview before the meeting, adding that the schedule for the academic year is typically planned more than a year in advance.

    “A solar eclipse is a bit different [than a lunar eclipse], so we just want to make sure that everyone is staying safe.”

    The TDSB joins the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) and five other school boards in the Greater Toronto Area in rescheduling its PA day to April 8.

    “There exists some danger to looking directly at the eclipse with the naked eye, as well as safety considerations pertaining to busing and traffic during the period of the eclipse and the resulting darkness at that time,” TCDSB Director of Education Brendan Browne said in a recommendation report.

    “As such, it would be prudent for children not to be travelling home from school during the eclipse.”

    TCDSB trustees approved the change during their board meeting on Tuesday.

    Other boards that have made the switch include Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, Peel District School Board, Durham District School Board, Halton Catholic District School Board, and Halton District School Board. On Thursday, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde announced that students at the French-language board will learn from home on April 8.

    The timing of the rare celestial event, when the moon will blot out the sun for a few minutes, will start in Hamilton at approximately 3:18 p.m., according to the Canadian Space Agency, which is right around the time schools are dismissed for the day.

    Although the Greater Toronto Area is not in the so-called path of totality, people in those areas will still see a “deep partial” view of the event, based on calculations by eclipse2024.org.

    Proper eye protection is required for viewing the event, even if it is only a partial view, the Canadian Space Agency says.

    How rare is the April 8 eclipse?

    The last total eclipse visible from major Canadian cities occurred in the 1970s, and scientists say the next one of this magnitude won't be until 2079.

    There was a total solar eclipse that crossed over North America in August 2017, but that one was only seen in the U.S.

    "This is an extremely rare astronomical event," York University astronomer and professor Elaina Hyde told CTVNews.ca via email earlier this month.

    "Only a small area of the Earth is going to be able to see the full solar eclipse and many people go their whole lives without ever viewing one.”

    Specialized glasses can be purchased via the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada or watchers can craft their own solar eclipse projector with a cardboard box and a sheet of white paper.

    The Canadian Space Agency warns that looking directly at the sun at any time without the proper gear can lead to partial or complete loss of eyesight. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News