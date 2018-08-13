

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Community members are still reeling from Saturday’s brazen daylight shooting near a playground in North York, calling the incident “unconscionable.”

One mother, who did not want to be identified, said that she heard 10 or 20 shots in succession “and then quiet.”

“In the midst of it, you don't really understand what's going on,” she told CTV News Toronto. “You automatically assume that it's fireworks."

“When I saw everybody ducking and running and grabbing their children and mothers looking for their children that were on the playground, then we realized the impact of what happened. It's unconscionable that another person would want to inflict that kind of fear or pain on somebody else, a human being such as themselves.”

A lifeguard who worked in the pool next to the playground remembers hearing loud bangs before he hit the deck.

“I knew it was gunshots right away, but when I saw the car pull around, that's when I like, dipped to the ground because they were shooting in my direction. I didn't want to take any chances.”

The lifeguard, who also did not want to be identified, told CTV News Toronto he had to calm himself down before coming back to work in the area.

“I don’t know why they’d shoot in the day,” he said. “They’re putting so many innocent lives at risk. I don’t know why they’d do it.”

An area resident said that if she didn’t have a doctor’s appointment, she wouldn’t be walking around the neighbourhood. She also heard gunshots around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“It wasn’t balloon or it wasn’t like, any kind of firework. It was a gunshot,” Anum Tariq said. “I’ve been here nine, 10 years. It's so scary to go outside now with my son. Because I used to come here and play with him, but you don't know who is passing by you.”

Police say that about 20 to 25 shots were fired near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue that day.

Surveillance video, obtained first by CTV News Toronto on Sunday, shows that gunfire began in an underground garage near the playground. A dark Mercedes is seen reversing down the length of the garage to where six to eight men are standing.

Someone then opens the passenger window and begins shooting. The men in the garage returned fire before fleeing outside, across a playground.

The Mercedes appears to follow them and someone starts firing a gun through an open sunroof.

The surveillance video shows scared children and parents running across the park and pool area as bullets fly by.

Two men injured in the shooting took themselves to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Toronto police Det. Andrew Lipkus said this was the second shooting in that residential complex within 48 hours and he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence.

"It's a very close-knit community,” he said on Monday. “It's not a very large community so a lot of people know who comes and goes and who kind of hangs out in that area.”

“It is a known area in which people kind of loiter and go to hang out, or drink or smoke. I'm sure the community knows who was there.”

According to data provided by Toronto police, prior to this past weekend, Division 33 had one of the lowest rates of shootings in the city, with only three reported incidents in 2018.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous that these kids are running from gunfire in their community, that they're at the playground, at the pool. There were numerous people around. I think we're extremely lucky that no innocent bystanders or children were hurt,” Lipkus said.

Toronto police are in the process of identifying the Mercedes involved in the shooting, as well as the occupants of the vehicle, Lipkus said. “We’re just trying to piece together the story, the motive behind it, and what precipitated this occurrence."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Crime Reporter Tamara Cherry