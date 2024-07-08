Small pocket still without power after outage impacts more than 15,000 customers in Scarborough

A small pocket in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux area remains without power after a Toronto Hydro outage impacted more than 1,500 customers late Monday afternoon.

The outage began around 4:30 p.m. and affected an area bounded by McNicoll Avenue to the north, Sheppard Avenue to the south, Pharmacy Avenue to the west and east to Kennedy Road.

The hydro company initially said that a full restoration of power was expected by 9:30 p.m. and thanked customers for their patience amid an ongoing heat wave.

The latest update posted on the utility's website indicated that the lights should be back on by around 10 p.m.

Less than 100 customers were still witnout power as of 11:15 p.m.

"We know it's a hot one out there and we're working as quickly and safely as possible," Toronto Hydro said in a post on X.